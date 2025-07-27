Seattle weather: 80s make a comeback on Monday

Perfect summer weather continues in Seattle this weekend with highs Sunday to reach the mid-to-upper 70s. The 80s stage a comeback in the Emerald City on Monday.



After patches of stratus clouds this morning, we expect brilliant, abundant sunshine this afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s with a few spots nudging closer to 80 degrees.

Highs will land in the upper 70s in Seattle as sunny weather is ongoing. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Due to a building ridge of high pressure, hotter weather develops during the workweek. Temperatures max out in the low 80s on Monday.



As north/northeast winds come into play on Tuesday and Wednesday, even warmer weather will follow. Highs could skyrocket to the mid-80s in Seattle on Tuesday and Wednesday. During this time, fire danger will be elevated.

Hotter-than-normal weather is forecast in Seattle starting on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Should there be enough instability and moisture in the atmosphere, there could be isolated thunderstorms over the Cascades on Thursday.



Friday and Saturday are looking dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

The 80s return to Seattle on Monday with dry weather on repeat. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Enjoy the spectacular weather!



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Mariners fans fed up with megaphone preachers

Teacher at Juanita HS in Kirkland, WA detained by ICE, district confirms

Bryan Kohberger transferred to maximum security Idaho state prison

Here's what Kaylee Goncalves' family said during Bryan Kohberger ID sentencing

Here's what Madison Mogen's parents said during Bryan Kohberger ID sentencing

Billboard goes up protesting Blue Angels in Seattle's Seafair Air Show

Deputies investigate homicide, take suspect into custody after shooting in Burien, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.