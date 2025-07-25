Seattle ranks last when it comes to families having babies

The Brief Data states that Seattle ranks last when it comes to the number of babies in the city. People who live in Seattle said one of the biggest reasons is the high cost of living.



SmartAsset ranks Seattle dead last when it comes to the number of families having children in comparison to other large cities in the U.S.

By the numbers:

According to data from the US Census, SmartAsset lists Seattle at a birth rate of 2.6% or about 26 kids per every 1000 people.

"It’s a very expensive city, and I think most of us can’t afford to live here as it is," said Annie Southerland.

Local perspective:

FOX 13 Seattle spoke to several people who told us having children in the city is difficult due to the cost.

They also said the city brings in many transplants who are not at a point in their lives where they are looking to settle down.

However, some say they are surprised Seattle ranked so low.

"I came here because I thought it would be a nice place to have kids," said Steven Chao.

Chao said he is a single father, who had twin girls through IVF. He said his family loves the easy access Seattle provides to nature.

The CDC reports the US fertility rate was at its lowest point in 2024. The federal government is so concerned by the numbers that President Trump is concerning measures to encourage more births, such as "baby bonuses" ($5000) for new parents.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a study by SmartAsset, the U.S. Census, the C.D.C., and interviews with Seattle locals.

