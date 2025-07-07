Scorching 80-degree weather in Seattle into Tuesday

The Brief A ridge of high pressure will cause temperatures to spike to the mid-80s in Central and South Puget Sound, with the hottest areas near the Cascades; cooler coastal temperatures are expected. Elevated fire danger persists, with a Heat Advisory in Central and Eastern Washington; residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid starting fires. Relief arrives Wednesday with cooler temperatures, cloudier skies, and light showers, while mild weather continues Thursday before warmth returns next weekend.



Due to a ridge of high pressure and a thermal trough developing over the Cascades, temperatures will spike to the mid-80s across many communities in Central and South Puget Sound.

The hotter-than-normal weather will continue into Tuesday before more marked relief arrives on Wednesday.

Highs this afternoon will skyrocket to the mid 80s. Neighborhoods closer to the Cascades (e.g. North Bend) will be the hottest – along with places across the Sound Sound (e.g. Olympia and Centralia). The coast will be dramatically cooler. Hoquiam, for example, will only reach the mid 60s.

Hotter-than-normal weather will build across the Seattle area on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hot weather in Seattle

Local perspective:

Tuesday will remain sizzling across Puget Sound. For those without air-conditioning, the next few nights could make for uncomfortable sleeping weather. Please stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool.

Unfortunately, fire danger will be elevated the next couple of days. Do everything you can to avoid starting fires! Central and Eastern Washington are facing a Heat Advisory on Tuesday with a few wildfires ongoing.

Seattle will experience several days with 80-degree weather this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Noticeably cooler weather is back on Wednesday along with cloudier skies and light showers. Thursday will be mild. The warmth rebuilds next weekend.

Scorching weather is predicted in Seattle until Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We’ve been closely monitoring the aftermath of the devastating floods in Texas.

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13. We appreciate you greatly.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

King County Assessor arrested in stalking investigation tied to ex-partner

Reward to find Jonathan Hoang now at $100k

'Scar on my heart:' Manuel Ellis family speaks out after $6 million settlement with Tacoma

A Q-tip and spotless car were key evidence linking Bryan Kohberger to murders of 4 Idaho students

Community remembers 13-year-old girl killed in 2024 mall shooting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.