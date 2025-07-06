Seattle weather: Sizzling sunshine into Tuesday

The Brief We are looking at a very warm start to the workweek. Fire threats remain high; caution is recommended as dry conditions continue. A Tuesday cool down is possible.



People in Seattle can expect highs to skyrocket to the mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday. Cooler and cloudier weather will make a comeback on Wednesday: even a light, passing shower can't be ruled out then.

Sunday afternoon, temperatures will comfortably lift to the upper 70s. Plentiful, generous sunshine is in store.

Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s across the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Whether you're biking or spending time along the water today, enjoy the sunshine but stay hydrated. If you're doing any swimming or water sports of any kind, remember to always wear a life vest and watch your kids in the water at all times.

Due to a building ridge of high pressure overhead, along with what's called a "thermal trough" over the Cascades starting tomorrow, temperatures will jump to the mid 80s in Seattle. Communities closer to the Cascades – or in the South Sound - could see highs on Monday and Tuesday in the upper 80s. For those without air-conditioning, it could feel a bit sweltering for a couple of nights - making for uncomfortable sleeping conditions.

Fire danger will be elevated around the region on Monday and Tuesday, so make sure to do everything you can to avoid starting fires.

Cooler weather is back in action in Seattle on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks to a strengthening marine push on Wednesday, temperatures will drop to the upper 60s. Clouds will become widespread. A spotty shower could develop.



Drier, warmer weather will be back in action on Thursday. The low 80s could make an appearance on Friday and Saturday.

Slightly damp and cloudy weather is a possibility in Seattle on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13!



Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

