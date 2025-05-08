Seattle weather: Warmer temperatures and sunshine Friday

The Brief Friday's forecast in Seattle is looking sunny and warm with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Skies will remain dry, but there is a possibility of sprinkles Saturday into Sunday.



The sunshine returned on Thursday with a few high clouds and cooler afternoon highs. It was a nice spring day for the Pacific Northwest.

Temperatures were a few degrees cooler Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid to low 60s, which was around the seasonal average for May 8.

High clouds will continue this evening with overnight lows in the mid to low 40s, skies will be dry and calm.

What's next:

Highs will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s for Friday with more sunshine and high clouds.

Skies will remain dry Friday, but we will start to see cooler temperatures along with sprinkles possible Saturday into Sunday. Moisture will be light on Saturday if there is any precipitation that falls, which will be mainly along the coast. More widespread showers are expected Sunday into Monday and that will also be accompanied by cooler temperatures.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

