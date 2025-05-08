Seattle weather: Quiet, mild and dry end of the week

The Brief After a sunny morning, expect increasing clouds with highs in the mid 60s today, and potential showers on Mother's Day, though the forecast may change. Seattle area temperatures will range from the upper 60s to low 70s on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. Cooler temperatures and daily showers are expected from Mother's Day through Tuesday, with drier weather likely by Wednesday.



After a sunny morning, we're forecasting increasing clouds this afternoon and tonight. Highs will hover around the average, reaching the mid 60s later today. There might be showers on Mother's Day, but there's still time for the forecast to change. Stick with us!

Highs reach the low 70s on Friday afternoon before cooler weather returns on Saturday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures reach the upper 60s to low 70s in the Seattle area on Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies are expected.

Highs will reach the 60s in Seattle on Thursday afternoon as mostly cloudy weather is expected. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Saturday will be rather cloudy as highs dip to the low 60s.

Temperatures cool in Seattle going into Mother's Day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cooler-than-average temperatures and a daily chance of showers are on the way between Mother's Day and Tuesday. Drier weather is likely on Wednesday.

Highs will warm to the 70s in the Seattle area on Friday afternoon as dry weather continues. (FOX 13 Seattle)

