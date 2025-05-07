Seattle weather: Drier skies and mild temperatures Thursday

The Brief Thursday will be a bit cooler, with temperatures in the mid to low 60s due to onshore flow. Skies should be drier than Wednesday though, with a few more sunbreaks expected.



Clouds returned on Wednesday and so have the seasonal average temperatures, which were quite a bit cooler compared to Tuesday. We even saw a few spotty showers, but most have been very light in nature.

Conditions have been a bit breezy this afternoon as onshore flow picked up behind the cold front today. Wind gusts will still be around 20 mph by early tomorrow morning before conditions subside for Thursday.

Temperatures took a major hit after Tuesday's highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wednesday saw highs in the mid to upper 60s, which is still around the seasonal average or above.

Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s to low 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will slowly subside overnight.

What's next:

Thursday temperatures will again be cooler, in the mid to low 60s due to the onshore flow, but skies will be drier with a few more sunbreaks.

High pressure will start to build again Thursday into Friday, bringing slightly warmer temperatures to end the week with high clouds. A cooler upper level low will drop into the Pacific Northwest Sunday into Monday, bringing cooler temperatures and more shower chances.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

