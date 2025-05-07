Cloudier weather, big cooldown ahead for Seattle

The Brief After reaching highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, temperatures around Puget Sound will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s, with clouds and a chance for rain. The weather will be drier from Thursday to Saturday, with showers returning for Mother's Day and continuing into Monday and Tuesday.



After highs jumped to the upper 70s and low 80s on Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s around Puget Sound today.

Highs will reach the upper 50s to the low 60s in the greater Seattle area today. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It'll be noticeably cloudier as well. There’s a small chance for light showers at times this afternoon and tonight, primarily east of the I-5 corridor. However, I’d still keep a rain jacket nearby if you’re in places like Everett, Seattle and Tacoma just in case.

Noticeably cooler weather is ahead for Seattle the next few days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

It'll be drier between Thursday and Saturday. Tomorrow will be lovely with morning sunshine and afternoon clouds. Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for Friday and Saturday.

Take a look at the sunset times for the month of May in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers return just in time for Mother’s Day. A daily chance of showers continues into Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures remain in the 60s all week in Seattle with damp weather on Mother's Day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13! We’re grateful for you.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologist Abby Acone.

