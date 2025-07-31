Seattle weather: Afternoon sunshine with highs in the low 80s Friday

The Brief Western Washington experienced abundant lightning and a Red Flag Warning on Thursday. Friday will start cloudy but clear by afternoon, with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Expect morning clouds and afternoon sunshine through the weekend, with cooler temperatures next week.



After some morning sunshine, we saw increasing clouds with lots of lightning to the east. There was a Red Flag Warning for most of the day due to abundant lightning and a Flash Flood Watch for possible debris flow on recent burn scars through Thursday evening.

Increasing clouds this afternoon with lots of thunderstorms to the east.

It was a warm afternoon for western Washington with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, right around average. It was several degrees cooler compared to Wednesday with more cloud cover.

It was a warm afternoon for Western Washington with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, right around average.

Clouds will be around to start the day Friday, but we will see more sunshine by the afternoon. A few showers are also possible east of the cascades with a chance of lightning as well.

Clouds will be around to start the day Friday, but we will see more sunshine by the afternoon.

Temperatures on Friday will be similar, with the afternoon sunshine bringing temperatures into the upper 70s to the low 80s.

Temperatures Friday will be similar with the afternoon sunshine bringing temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine will be the story through the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures. A few more clouds return Sunday into Monday with highs staying in the mid 70s through next week.

Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine will be the story through the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Expert breaks down WA tsunami threat, Seattle Fault earthquake risks

Uber rides cost more in Seattle than rest of US: report

Fire at funeral home in South Seattle was intentionally set

State lawmaker concerned over companies 'quiet quitting' Washington

Bite of Seattle theft: Handmade goods, equipment taken from LGBTQ-owned booth

Seattle Seahawks extend general manager John Schneider through 2031

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.