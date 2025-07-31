Seattle weather: Wildfire smoke, sunshine in Puget Sound
SEATTLE - Thursday will bring hazy sunshine to the Seattle area with warm temperatures in the low 80s.
The Bear Gulch Fire burning in Mason County will bring some smoke to the central and south Puget Sound areas on Thursday, leading to hazy sunshine Thursday afternoon. The heaviest surface-level smoke will be in the south sound later this evening.
Over the Cascades and through the eastern Cascade foothills, a Red Flag Warning is in effect. Thunderstorms are expected to roll through the area Thursday afternoon, producing the potential for lightning and heavy downpours.
What's next:
Friday and Saturday should be calmer with temps cooling into the 70s.
So far, next week looks very comfortable with more morning clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. The next chance for rain is Wednesday.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Suspect arrested after Lummi Nation officer shot multiple times in Whatcom County
Bryan Kohberger trial: Attorney assesses scathing statement by victim's sister
Driver kills 2 in Puyallup, WA, arrested for DUI vehicular homicide
Bryan Kohberger in court: Expert talks body language during family statements
Filipino immigration advocates in WA launch national alliance
Police make 2 arrests for March stabbing in Marysville
Here's when, where to see the Blue Angels in Seattle
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.