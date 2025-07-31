Seattle weather: Wildfire smoke, sunshine in Puget Sound

The Brief Thursday will bring hazy sunshine and warm temperatures in the low 80s to the Seattle area, with smoke from the Bear Gulch Fire affecting central and south Puget Sound. A Red Flag Warning is in effect over the Cascades due to expected thunderstorms, which may bring lightning and heavy downpours Thursday afternoon. Cooler temperatures in the 70s are expected Friday and Saturday, with comfortable weather and morning clouds continuing into next week; rain is possible on Wednesday.



Thursday will bring hazy sunshine to the Seattle area with warm temperatures in the low 80s.

The Bear Gulch Fire burning in Mason County will bring some smoke to the central and south Puget Sound areas on Thursday, leading to hazy sunshine Thursday afternoon. The heaviest surface-level smoke will be in the south sound later this evening.

Over the Cascades and through the eastern Cascade foothills, a Red Flag Warning is in effect. Thunderstorms are expected to roll through the area Thursday afternoon, producing the potential for lightning and heavy downpours.

What's next:

Friday and Saturday should be calmer with temps cooling into the 70s.

So far, next week looks very comfortable with more morning clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. The next chance for rain is Wednesday.

