Seattle weather: Warm afternoon with chance of mountain storms Thursday

The Brief The Pacific Northwest experienced unusually warm weather, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and triple digits in eastern Washington. Thursday will bring slightly cooler temperatures and increased cloud cover, with potential thunderstorms along the Cascades. Milder temperatures and light showers are expected from Sunday into next week as another weather system moves through.



It was another warm and sunny day for the Pacific Northwest with highs well above average and a little bit of haze in the sky.

Temperatures Wednesday were the warmest we will see for the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We even reached the triple digits in eastern Washington.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening and again on Thursday for warm, dry and unstable conditions. Chance of thunderstorms will continue through Thursday evening for central and eastern Washington.

Thursday's highs will be slightly cooler as we see a little more cloud cover in the morning and a weak system moving through the area. This shortwave will increase moisture and create more instability for thunderstorms along the Cascades and eastward.

We will see warm temperatures continue on Saturday with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Milder temperatures will return for Sunday into next week as another system moves through, increasing chances of a few light showers into Monday.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

