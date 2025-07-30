Tsunami advisory remains in effect for parts of WA

The Brief A tsunami advisory remains in effect for parts of Washington on Wednesday morning, following a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia's Far East that sent tsunami waves across the Pacific. While no waves higher than 1.3 feet have been confirmed in La Push, several other Washington locations have reported smaller waves. A tsunami advisory indicates that dangerous currents or waves are expected or already occurring, urging people to stay out of the water and away from beaches.



A tsunami advisory issued for parts of Washington remains in effect on Wednesday morning.

As of 6:20 a.m. PT, there have been no confirmed reports of tsunami waves higher than 1.3 feet recorded from La Push.

The National Weather Service also recorded the following Wednesday morning:

Westport: 0.5 feet

Toke Point: 0.4 feet

Neah Bay: 0.3 feet

Port Angeles: 0.3 feet.

One of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded struck off Russia’s sparsely populated Far East, sending tsunami waves into Japan, Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was a 8.8 magnitude and a depth of about 13 miles. Earthquakes of this magnitude are so powerful they can trigger tsunamis—in 2022, a volcano eruption in Tonga triggered a tsunami advisory along the Pacific Coast, including Washington and Oregon.

Late Tuesday, the National Tsunami Warning Center, based in Alaska, issued a tsunami advisory for parts of California, Oregon and Washington. A tsunami advisory was also issued for much of the coast of Canada’s Pacific Coast province of British Columbia.

What is a tsunami advisory?

A tsunami is capable of producing strong currents or waves dangerous to people in or very near the water, and is expected or is already occurring.

This could be upgraded or canceled.

Understanding tsunami alerts

The National Weather Service said tsunami alerts are issued by the tsunami warning centers to notify emergency managers, local officials and agencies and the public about a possible tsunami following a possible tsunami-generating event.

There are four levels of alerts:

Tsunami warning: A tsunami that may cause widespread flooding is expected or occurring. Dangerous coastal flooding and powerful currents are possible and may continue for several hours or days after initial arrival. Evacuation is recommended. Move to high ground or inland (away from the water).

Tsunami advisory: A tsunami with the potential for strong currents or waves dangerous to those in or very near the water is expected or occurring. There may be flooding of the beach and harbor areas. Stay out of the water and away from beaches and waterways. Follow instructions from local officials.

Tsunami watch: A distant earthquake has occurred. A tsunami is possible.Stay tuned for more information. Be prepared to take action if necessary.

Information statement: An earthquake has occurred, but there is no threat or it was very far away and the threat has not been determined. In most cases, there is no threat of a destructive tsunami.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Associated Press, National Weather Service, FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists Claire Anderson, Abby Acone and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle Digital Team.

