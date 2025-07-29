When tsunami waves are expected in western WA, US

The Brief A Tsunami Advisory is in effect for the West Coast following an 8.8-magnitude earthquake near Russia. Hawaii is under a Tsunami Warning, with potential impacts expected Tuesday night into Wednesday. Coastal areas may see waves up to 5.4 feet, with specific times listed for each location.



After an 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia, much of the West Coast is expected to see tsunami impacts Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Coastal areas along Washington, Alaska, Oregon, California and British Columbia are under a Tsunami Advisory, and the entire state of Hawaii is under a Tsunami Warning.

While most of the western U.S. will see won't see waves over a foot, some areas may see greater impacts throughout the night.

Here's when tsunami waves are expected to hit the U.S. (all times PT)

Alaska

Adak - 5:40 p.m. (waves 1.2–2.2 ft)

Unalaska - 6:45 p.m. (less than 1 ft)

Saint Paul - 6:55 p.m. (less than 1 ft)

Sand Point - 7:25 p.m. (less than 1 ft)

Cold Bay - 8 p.m. (less than 1 ft)

British Columbia

Langara - 10:05 p.m. (less than 1 ft)

Tofino - 11:30 p.m. (less than 1 ft)

Oregon

Port Orford - 11:35 p.m. (1–1.8 ft)

Charleston - 11:45 p.m. (less than 1 ft)

Brookings - 11:50 p.m. (0.8–1.5 ft)

Seaside - 11:55 p.m.

Newport - 11:55 p.m.

Washington

La Push - 11:35 p.m. (less than 1 ft)

Neah Bay - 11:40 p.m. (less than 1 ft)

Long Beach - 11:45 p.m. (less than 1 ft)

Moclips - 11:50 p.m. (0.7–1.3 ft)

Westport - 11:55 p.m. (less than 1 ft)

Port Angeles - 12:20 a.m. (less than 1 ft)

Port Townsend - 12:45 a.m. (less than 1 ft)

Bellingham - 1:10 a.m. (less than 1 ft)

Tacoma - 2 a.m.

California

Fort Bragg - 11:50 p.m. (0.8–1.4 ft)

Crescent City - 11:50 p.m. (2.9–5.4 ft)

Monterey - 12:15 a.m. (less than 1 ft)

Port San Luis - 12:35 a.m. (2.0–3.8 ft)

San Francisco - 12:45 a.m. (less than 1 ft)

Santa Barbara - 12:45 a.m. (0.7–1.3 ft)

Los Angeles Harbor - 1 a.m. (less than 1 ft)

Newport Beach - 1:10 a.m. (less than 1 ft)

La Jolla - 1:10 a.m. (less than 1 ft)

Oceanside - 1:15 a.m. (less than 1 ft)

Hawaii

First wave expected at 10:17 p.m.

The Source: Information in this story came from the National Weather Service.

