Hot weather in Seattle with a chance for thunderstorms

The Brief Western Washington will see hot temperatures today, with highs in the low 90s; a red flag warning is in effect over the Cascades due to fire risks. The Bear Gulch Fire is prompting evacuations near Lake Cushman, with elevated fire danger and potential thunderstorms on Thursday. A tsunami advisory was canceled this morning with no major impacts; residents should stay hydrated and expect cooler temperatures by Friday.



Hot temperatures are expected across Western Washington today, with the weather only cooling down a little into the weekend.

Highs will reach the low 90s in areas like Shelton and Olympia, and upper 80s in Seattle. Centralia will see temperatures around 86, while Wenatchee approaches the 100-degree mark. The heat may feel overwhelming for those without air conditioning.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a small risk of isolated weak thunderstorms, particularly over the Cascades, where a red flag warning is in effect due to gusty winds that could exacerbate fire conditions.

Big picture view:

The Bear Gulch Fire near Lake Cushman in the Olympics is rapidly growing, prompting level three "go now" evacuations.

Elevated fire danger persists in Western Washington, with heightened threats east of the Cascades. Breezy conditions, low humidity, and atmospheric instability are challenging firefighting efforts, and smoke may affect nearby communities. A fire weather watch is in place for the Meadow Valley, with thunderstorm potential on Thursday that could trigger new fires or flash flooding in recently burned areas.

Overnight, a tsunami advisory was issued along the West Coast following an earthquake in eastern Russia. The advisory was canceled for most areas by 10:30 a.m., with no major impacts reported in Western Washington.

Tsunami waves above a foot were recorded in La Push and Port Angeles, meeting advisory criteria but avoiding worst-case scenarios.

Residents should stay hydrated and take precautions against the heat. Temperatures are expected to drop to the 70s by Friday, continuing through the weekend.

