Seattle weather: Warmest day Wednesday, mountain storms possible

The Brief Central Puget Sound temperatures reached the mid-80s, with even warmer conditions to the south. A Red Flag Warning is issued for Wednesday due to fire risks from hot, dry, and unstable weather. Cooler temperatures and increased cloud cover are expected by Thursday, with a milder weekend ahead.



A Red Flag Warning will go into effect on Wednesday due to increased fire concerns. It will be hot, dry and unstable Wednesday afternoon with the potential for dry thunderstorms along the cascades into central Washington.

Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will warm a few degrees compared to Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be sunny with high clouds into the evening hours.

We will see cooler temperatures return on Thursday with more clouds and increased chance of mountain storms. A milder weekend is in store with more clouds and highs below seasonal average.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

