Brilliant sunshine, dry weather in Seattle this week

The Brief Seattle area highs will reach mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, dropping to upper 70s by Thursday and into the weekend. Sunshine is expected, but temperatures may be uncomfortable; stay hydrated and cool. Fire Weather Watch Wednesday for Central Cascades; possible thunderstorms and showers late week.



Highs are expected to soar into the mid-80s on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Seattle area. Milder weather returns to the region on Thursday as temperatures drop to the upper 70s. The 70s will linger into the weekend.

Generous, brilliant sunshine is on tap for Western Washington today. This afternoon, a few communities could approach 90 degrees: this includes neighborhoods closer to the Cascades and across the South Sound.

Roasty toasty temperatures and dry weather will persist in Seattle on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By the numbers:

Both today and tomorrow, temperatures get borderline uncomfortable for those without air-conditioning. If that's the case for you and your home, please stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool. Mother Nature will provide some relief by the end of the week.

Dry, sunny and toasty weather will be ongoing in Seattle on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There's a Fire Weather Watch posted for Wednesday afternoon and evening for the eastern slopes of the Central Cascades due to gusty winds from any isolated thunderstorms that develop. There's another chance for spotty thunderstorms over the Cascades on Thursday. We'll monitor that closely.

Elevated fire danger due to gusty weather is a concern over the Cascades on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Late Thursday or early Friday, there's a small chance of a few showers around Western Washington. We'll keep you posted on the latest.

Stunning sunshine and dry weather are ahead for Seattle on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

