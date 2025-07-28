Seattle weather: Soaring temperatures through Wednesday

The Brief Temperatures will climb well into the middle of the workweek. A high pressure system will settle into the western Washington region this week. Fire danger is elevated this week as hot and dry conditions stick around.



A gradual warming trend is in store for Seattle through Wednesday. Highs will climb to the 80s through the middle of the workweek before we tumble to the 70s on Thursday.

A gradual warming trend will get underway in Seattle as hot weather continues. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A ridge of high pressure will strengthen this week: between that, the thermal trough developing at the surface and north/northeasterly winds starting to blow, highs will soar above-average on Tuesday and Wednesday.

High pressure will develop this week, which will lead to hot weather in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For today, highs will be closer to average – reaching the low 80s in Seattle. You can expect generous, brilliant sunshine.

Highs will reach the upper 70s to the low 80s around Puget Sound and Seattle on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Keep in mind: fire danger will be elevated at times this week.



Should there be enough instability and moisture in the atmosphere, there could be isolated thunderstorms over the Cascades on Wednesday and/or Thursday. If this happens, there's a risk of lightning creating new fires.

If heavy rain pops up over areas that have had wildfires in recent years, there could be spotty cases of flash flooding. Stick with us for any changes!

Scorching, sunny weather will develop in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Mariners fans fed up with megaphone preachers

Teacher at Juanita HS in Kirkland, WA detained by ICE, district confirms

Bryan Kohberger transferred to maximum security Idaho state prison

Here's what Kaylee Goncalves' family said during Bryan Kohberger ID sentencing

Here's what Madison Mogen's parents said during Bryan Kohberger ID sentencing

Billboard goes up protesting Blue Angels in Seattle's Seafair Air Show

Deputies investigate homicide, take suspect into custody after shooting in Burien, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.