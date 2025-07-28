Seattle weather: Summer temperatures Tuesday, highs into the 80s

The Brief Seattle area sees warmer temperatures, reaching low to mid-80s, with highs above seasonal average. Tuesday will be warmer, especially in the south sound, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Expect high clouds and possible thunderstorms in the Cascades by Wednesday and Thursday.



The work week started with warmer temperatures and sunny skies this afternoon after a milder weekend.

Temperatures this afternoon warmed into the low to mid 80s, with highs several degrees warmer than seasonal average.

The next several afternoons will warm even further, but then we will cool to below average by the weekend.

Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer than Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s for the south sound. Highs will be milder into the north interior with plenty of sunshine. The warmest spots will be east of the cascades into the 90s, and coolest along the coast in the 70s.

High pressure will continue to slowly build through Wednesday with plenty of afternoon sunshine and possibly high elevation smoke. We will see more southerly flow by Wednesday into Thursday, which will bring in more high clouds and possible thunderstorms for the Cascades.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

