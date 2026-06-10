Seattle weather: Afternoon sunshine Wednesday, warmer days ahead

The Brief A few lingering showers will clear Wednesday afternoon, giving way to more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. A major warm-up begins later this week, with highs climbing into the 80s and 90s by the weekend. Seattle could challenge record high temperatures on Sunday and Monday as sunny, dry weather continues into next week.



A few lingering showers early Wednesday, but skies will dry out by the afternoon with more sunshine.

A few lingering showers early Wednesday, but skies will dry out by the afternoon with more sunshine.

What's next:

Afternoon sunshine Wednesday will lead to highs being a few degrees warmer, reaching the mid to low 60s.

Afternoon sunshine Wednesday will lead to highs being a few degrees warmer, reaching the mid to low 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We start to see a nice warming trend through the end of the week into the weekend, with highs reaching the 80s and 90s. We could see record highs on both Sunday and Monday in Seattle. It will be warm even into Tuesday, looking at temperatures still in the low 80s.

We start to see a nice warming trend through the end of the week into the weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

A few morning clouds Thursday, but sunshine will remain dominant through the extended forecast. High pressure will continue to build into early next week, increasing offshore flow and creating a thermal trough, creating these warm temperatures. Stay cool!

A few morning clouds Thursday, but sunshine will remain dominant through the extended forecast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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