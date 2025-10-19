Seattle Weather: Brief Break in Rain on Monday

A blustery day with wind, rain and lightning storms. As the front was blowing through early Sunday, winds peaked near 50mph in some spots. Most places saw winds between 30 and 40mph.

Monday is forecast to be mainly dry, but a few passing showers will be possible throughout the day. A ridge of high pressure will build in for a brief break in the rain Monday afternoon — Tuesday.

Mountain snow will remain possible Sunday night, especially in the North Cascades. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 11pm Sunday.

4-8" of snow possible in the higher mountains.

Afternoon highs on Monday will be similar to today, with temperatures ranging between the upper 50s and low 60s.

A brief window of drier weather will start the week with another passing system on Wednesday. Another blustery weekend ahead with another round of wind and rain.