Seattle weather: Close to 80 degrees again Tuesday

A beautiful evening with mostly clear skies and mild evening temperatures for the first Monday of summer!

Temperatures this afternoon were several degrees warmer compared to the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Overnight will remain mostly clear with only a few clouds around and mild lows, in the mid to low 50s.

What's next:

Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer than Monday, with highs getting closer to the 80-degree mark. Skies will be mostly sunny to start, but high clouds will start to stream in by the evening hours.

Clouds will return by Tuesday evening, but skies will remain dry. A pop-up shower is possible along the North Cascades heading eastward.

A few more clouds and light showers return on Wednesday and Thursday, but not expecting a lot of precipitation. High pressure will rebuild by the end of the week with warmer temperatures returning. Highs back to the low 80s by early next week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

