Seattle weather: Cool and calm Thanksgiving with a few sunbreaks

It was a cooler afternoon with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. We saw a mix of sun and clouds with a few spotty sprinkles.

Looking to tonight's forecast, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog into early Thursday. The forecast is looking great heading into the holiday and the weekend with mainly dry conditions.

Skies will clear just enough to drop into the low to mid 30s along with areas of developing fog.

A few clouds and areas of fog will be around to start the day Thursday, but skies will remain dry with a few sunbreaks possible later.

Thursday will start chilly with fog, but looking at your Thanksgiving afternoon, the skies will clear a bit.

Highs will be the coolest of the week Thursday, with temperatures only peaking in the mid to upper 40s.

Skies will remain dry and fairly cool through the rest of the weekend. High pressure will remain through early next week, and only a slight change of precipitation by Wednesday.

