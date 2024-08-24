After smashing old records Friday for the coldest high temperatures at Sea-Tac Airport, Bellingham and Olympia, temperatures will remain cooler than usual Saturday. Highs gradually warm in the following days.

Highs rebound to the 70s beginning Sunday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This afternoon, temperatures will only climb to the low to mid 60s. Widespread rain from earlier this morning will transition to fewer showers this afternoon.

Highs will land in the 60s for Seattle and most backyards in Western Washington Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A few good things about the rain: it's helping firefighters battle wildfires in Central and Eastern Washington. It's lowering the fire threat overall. It's also ensuring we enjoy good air quality for the time being.



We had decent rain Friday! Here's how it stacks up to the monthly averages for rain in August.

Seattle and parts of Puget Sound experienced decent rain Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday, you can plan on morning clouds with afternoon sunbreaks. Monday will be beautiful with partly sunny skies and highs boosting to the mid 70s. An incoming low pressure system will cool temperatures slightly on Tuesday. It could also spark a few showers.

Temperatures will range in the 60s and 70s this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday through Friday will trend drier, sunnier and warmer. Labor Day weekend is looking beautiful!

Showers wrap up Saturday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone



