Seattle weather: Dry start Wednesday with afternoon passing showers

We have seen a shift from Monday's warm and sunny conditions Tuesday with more scattered showers, clouds and cooler temperatures rolling into the area.

Highs Monday were a good 10–15 degrees cooler compared to Monday, but still around seasonal average.

A few light showers are moving through Western Washington along with more cloud cover.

Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with a few light sprinkles. Temperatures will be mild with lows in the low 50s to upper 40s.

Highs Wednesday will be cool again, only topping out in the mid to low 60s. We will start out dry with sunbreaks, but a few showers will move through during the afternoon.

A few showers will move through Wednesday evening, winds will also pick up a little as the front moves through.

Skies will clear out for Thursday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. We will see more sunshine and milder temperatures to end the week into the weekend. The next round of rain returns later Monday into Tuesday. No major weather makers in the extended forecast.

