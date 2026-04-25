Seattle weather: Dry skies dominate week ahead

A stretch of mild, dry, and sunny weather settled into the forecast and was expected to last through the next week and beyond.

Earlier today, patchy frost developed in some spots before temperatures warmed into the mid-60s by the afternoon under partly sunny skies. The chilly start quickly gave way to a comfortable spring afternoon.

Seattle weather stays calm and dry with only minor cloud cover changes into early next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

By Sunday morning, temperatures will be milder compared to today’s frosty start, with afternoon highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Seattle weather remains mild and sunny, making it perfect for getting outside with your dog. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The overall pattern will remain quiet into early next week, with only minor changes. Monday and Tuesday will bring morning clouds followed by afternoon sun breaks. There will also be a slight chance for isolated showers in the mountains, but lowland areas will stay dry. Temperatures will dip slightly during this period, with highs falling back into the upper 50s by Tuesday.

Tuesday will be the coolest day in Seattle this week with Thursday being the warmest afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Dig deeper:

By Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure will become more firmly established, helping temperatures rebound into the mid-60s with more sunshine.

That warming trend will continue into Thursday, with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Some high-level clouds will pass through Thursday and Friday, but conditions will remain dry.

Overall, the forecast will point toward a prolonged stretch of pleasant spring weather across the region.

Seattle weather stays mostly dry all week with just a slight chance of mountain showers at times. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care and enjoy the sunshine!



Sincerely,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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