Seattle Weather: Drying out with more sunbreaks Wednesday

Scattered showers are tapering this evening along with a few snow showers in the Cascade passes. We will start to see increasing sunshine and warmer temperatures into the weekend. The 70s are possible for some!

Overnight temperatures will be a bit chilly with cooler temperatures in the mid to low 30s.

A mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with mainly dry skies. Winds will overall be calmer and temperatures will be a few degrees warmer.

Highs will still be below average, which is 54F in Seattle for the day. We will get into the low 50s.

High pressure is going to start building offshore on Wednesday and will amplify over the Pacific Northwest for the weekend. This will warm our temperatures into the upper 60s and even the low 70s.

Temperatures will peak this weekend, and Sunday looks to be the warmest day-- highs right around 70F.

Skies will stay sunny and dry all the way through the weekend and into early next week. No major weather events in the extended forecast.