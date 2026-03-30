Seattle Weather: Fog with near freezing temperatures Monday morning

The Brief Seattle is facing an uncommonly late cold snap with temperatures expected to drop near freezing on Monday and Tuesday mornings. While historically more frequent, freezing temperatures during this time of year have only occurred four times in the last 50 years, highlighting the rarity of this event. Despite the morning chill and early fog, the region will see sunny skies and highs near 50 degrees before a breezy, wet system arrives on Wednesday.



Seattle could drop close to the freezing mark both Monday and Tuesday morning. Lows at or below 32 degrees are rather uncommon this late in the season. Looking back at records dating to 1945 in the Seattle area, there have been 48 days between March 30 and May 1 where temperatures reached freezing or colder in Seattle. Notably, only four of those instances have happened within the past 50 years—on April 13, 2022; April 1, 2008; April 2, 1997; and April 21, 1985.

By the numbers:

As for daily records, Monday’s record low is 27 degrees, set in 1954, while Tuesday’s stands at 30 degrees from 1949. Seattle hasn’t recorded a new daily record low in March since March 3, 1989, although ties have occurred more recently on March 9, 2010, and March 21, 2009.

Seattle weather rarely dips this cold this late in the season, making this stretch stand out. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The weekend ended with a cool rain on Sunday afternoon and evening in the lowlands and mountain snow. Showers will wrap up in the early morning hours Monday and skies will continue to clear. Look for fog to form by the morning commute and burn off throughout the late morning and afternoon. Skies will remain dry with plenty of sunshine.

Convergence zone showers will wrap late Sunday night with foggy skies Monday morning.

Even with the afternoon sun, temperatures will be cooler than normal nearing 50 degrees.

Afternoon highs are still running a little cooler than normal on Monday.

What's next:

Another system will pass through on Wednesday with breezy, wet conditions in the lowlands, and another chance for light mountain snow. Otherwise, much of the week will be dry with mild temperatures, including Easter Sunday.

Another chance of showers on Wednesday, but much of the week is expected to be sunnier, including Easter Sunday. Expand

The Source: Information in this story came from weather models by the FOX 13 Weather Team.

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