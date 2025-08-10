Seattle Weather: Heating Up Through Tuesday

The FOX13 Weather team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Monday and Tuesday as temperatures warm nearing 90 degrees at Sea-Tac and even warmer in the foothills and Pierce County.

A toasty start to the week, but temperatures will be below records.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the greater Puget Sound area through Tuesday with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for south central Washington as temps soar to over 100 degrees.

Warmer weather Sunday through Tuesday. (FOX13 Seattle)

The ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen, peaking Monday and Tuesday, making those the two hottest days this week. Overnight lows will not cool off much, offering little relief from the heat. Expect it to be rather uncomfortable sleeping the next few nights.

High pressure ridge peaking Monday and Tuesday will lead to warm days.

Onshore flow will return on Wednesday, cooling the region back off into the 70s. A weak disturbance may bring a slight chance of showers to our area on Friday into Saturday.