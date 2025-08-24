Seattle weather: hot start to the work week

A toasty end to the week with record highs set at both Olympia and Sea-Tac today. Afternoon highs soared into the triple digits east of the mountains. It was a little cooler along the coast as onshore flow will slowly ramp up in the next few days.

Record heat was seen today in some spots around Western Washington.

The heat alerts have been extended now through Tuesday. They are set to expire early Wednesday morning, except for Central Washington where the warning remains in effect until 9pm Wednesday.

A heat advisory and warning have been extended until Wednesday morning. (FOX13 Seattle)

THe hot and dry conditions are leading to higher fire danger. A red flag warning was also extended for the Cascades until 9pm Monday.

Hot and dry conditions will lead to high fire danger around the region.

Afternoon highs will again be hot with spots warming into the upper 80s and 90s on Monday. We will see another round of triple digits in Central Washington.

Near-record highs continue into Monday. It will be cooler along the coast. Expand

Temperatures will slowly cool through the week with highs feeling much more comfortable by the end of the week and next weekend.