Seattle Weather: Hot Start to the Work Week

Published  August 24, 2025 8:21pm PDT
FOX 13 meteorologist Ilona McCauley has your forecast for the weekend.

Seattle - A toasty end to the week with record highs set at both Olympia and Sea-Tac today.  Afternoon highs soared into the triple digits east of the mountains.  It was a little cooler along the coast as onshore flow will slowly ramp up in the next few days. 

Observed afternoon high temperatures today.

Record heat was seen today in some spots around Western Washington.

The heat alerts have been extended now through Tuesday.  They are set to expire early Wednesday morning, except for Central Washington where the warning remains in effect until 9pm Wednesday. 

Heat alerts continue across the region.

A heat advisory and warning have been extended until Wednesday morning. (FOX13 Seattle)

THe hot and dry conditions are leading to higher fire danger.  A red flag warning was also extended for the Cascades until 9pm Monday. 

High fire danger continues into Monday.

Hot and dry conditions will lead to high fire danger around the region. 

Afternoon highs will again be hot with spots warming into the upper 80s and 90s on Monday.  We will see another round of triple digits in Central Washington. 

Toasty temps continue into the beginning of the work week.

Near-record highs continue into Monday. It will be cooler along the coast.

Temperatures will slowly cool through the week with highs feeling much more comfortable by the end of the week and next weekend. 

The extended forecast for the Seattle metro area.

A hot start to the week with cooler conditions expected by the end of the week and next weekend. 

