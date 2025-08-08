Seattle weather: 80 degree heat returns Sunday

The Brief Seattle will experience a gradual warm-up, with temperatures reaching the 80s between Sunday and Tuesday, elevating fire danger during this period. Mariners game attendees should dress in light layers and use sun protection, as highs will be in the mid to upper 70s today and near 80 degrees tomorrow, with mid 80s expected by Sunday. Air quality in Western Washington is expected to be good to moderate, but may briefly worsen due to the Bear Gulch fire, with high wildfire risk continuing into next week.



After a blast of September-like weather Wednesday and Thursday, we're tracking a gradual warm-up in Seattle in the days ahead. Between Sunday and Tuesday, highs will soar into the 80s. Fire danger will be elevated during this time.

Toasty and dry weather will linger in Seattle through this upcoming weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If you're lucky enough to go to a Mariners game this weekend, make sure to dress in light layers and bring sun protection: it'll feel hot under all the direct sunshine! Highs this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 70s across Central and South Puget Sound.

The mid 70s are forecast in Seattle on Friday with sunny weather. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What we know:

Tomorrow, temperatures get closer to 80 degrees. The mid-80s are likely by Sunday with slightly hotter weather a possibility on Monday.

The hottest weather in Seattle this week will be on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We expect good to moderate air quality this weekend around Western Washington this weekend. However, air quality could drop briefly to "unhealthy for sensitive groups" or worse this weekend due to the Bear Gulch fire. Keep in mind: the threat for wildfires will be high through the start of next workweek.

Highs will reach the 80s between Sunday to Tuesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Meteorologist Abby Acone

