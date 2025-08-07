Seattle weather: Slow warm up into the weekend

The Brief Thursday saw cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Friday will start with clouds but turn mostly sunny, warming to mid-70s to low 80s. High pressure will bring above-average temperatures by Sunday, continuing into next week.



Morning clouds and a few showers gave way to afternoon sunshine and cooler temperatures.

Temperatures Thursday were the coolest we have seen so far this month, highs only reached the upper 60s to low 70s.

What's next:

A few clouds to start Friday, especially around the south sound. Clouds will be sparse into the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

High temperatures Friday will warm a few degrees as high pressure starts to build offshore. Highs will warm to the mid to upper 70s, even some spots in the low 80s.

High pressure will continue to build into the weekend and temperatures will warm as it moves further eastward. Highs will warm above average by Sunday and stay in the 80s into early next week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

