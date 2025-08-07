Seattle weather: Rain ends, sunnier days ahead

The Brief Thursday morning will be cool, cloudy, and wet in central Puget Sound, but sunshine and highs in the low 70s are expected by afternoon. Mariners and Seahawks games on Thursday should remain dry. A ridge of high pressure will bring gradually warming temperatures, peaking in the mid 80s by Monday.



Thursday will start off cool, cloudy and wet in areas around the central Puget Sound, but warmer and sunnier weather is coming up soon.

Radar shows rain Puget Sound Convergence Zone showers lingering in south Snohomish and north King counties on Thursday morning. While it is cool and cloudy to start, Thursday afternoon will be much nicer with returning sunshine and high temperatures in the low 70s.

Morning showers will be followed by a sunny afternoon in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If you’re heading to the Mariners game Thursday afternoon or the Seahawks game Thursday evening, it should be dry for both.

It will be mostly sunny and mild for Thursday night's Seahawks preseason game. (FOX 13 Seattle)

How long will it rain in Seattle?

What's next:

A ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the Pacific Northwest starting Friday. High temperatures will gradually warm each day through early next week. Monday will be the hottest day, with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Temperatures will slowly warm heading into the weekend, with sunshine returning as well. (FOX 13 Seattle)

