Seattle weather: Few showers to start Thursday, afternoon sunshine

The Brief Central Puget Sound experienced its first significant rainfall since June, with over a tenth of an inch at SeaTac. Thursday will start cloudy with lingering showers, clearing by afternoon with cooler temperatures in the low 70s. High pressure will bring more sunshine and warmer temperatures, reaching the low 90s early next week.



After a wet start to the day, sunbreaks returned for the evening hours around the Central Puget Sound.

The first significant rainfall since the end of June fell at SeaTac airport today, just over a tenth of an inch.

What's next:

Clouds will be around to start the day with a few showers lingering. Skies will slowly clear throughout the day with afternoon sunshine.

As clouds clear Thursday afternoon, it will still be on the cooler side. Temperatures only reaching the low 70s.

High pressure will slowly start to build on Friday, with more sunshine and warmer temperatures by the weekend. It will be back to summer heat early next week with highs getting closer to the low 90s for spots.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

