Seattle weather: Late night rain returns to western WA

The Brief Tonight's ballpark weather will be dry with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-50s, allowing for another open-roof game. A cold front arriving Wednesday morning will bring widespread rain, breezy winds up to 45 mph, and a winter weather advisory for 4–8 inches of Cascade mountain snow. The storm system will move through quickly, leading to a dry holiday weekend with temperatures warming into the mid-60s by Monday.



Another great night at the ballpark tonight! Skies will be cloudier, but still dry through the game. Fans will enjoy another open roof game with temperatures in the mid 50s for the first pitch.

More clouds for Tuesday's game, but still dry. The roof will open for Tuesday's game.

By the numbers:

A cold front will arrive early Wednesday morning. Rain will increase in the lowlands with totals around .50". Snow levels will be lower, too, with snow falling through the Cascade Passes. Winds will also be breezy as the front moves through, with gusts around 35–45 mph along the coast and through the Strait.

A cold front arrives early Wednesday with a return to lowland rain and mountain snow.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect late Wednesday morning through late Thursday night. The Cascades are forecast to pick up around 4–8" of snow.

Snow levels will lower Wednesday afternoon through Thursday with 4-8 inches.

A front will arrive on Wednesday with increasing rain and mountain snow. This will be a quick system to push through mild, dry days by the end of the week and into the holiday weekend. Highs by Monday warming into the mid 60s.

Rain wraps up on Thursday with a dry and mild Easter Holiday this weekend.

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