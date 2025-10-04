Seattle weather: Latest Mariners, weekend forecast

The latest forecast is calling for dry and partly sunny weather for the Mariners on Saturday evening. Sunnier skies are expected for the second home game happening Sunday night.

Keep in mind, however: temperatures will feel chilly after the sun sets.

Dry weather is expected for the Mariners games in Seattle this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle area weather on Saturday

Highs around Puget Sound today will range in the low to mid 60s. After a cloudy and gray start, some sunbreaks are likely this afternoon. There's a small chance for a shower over the North Cascades, Olympics, South Sound and Southwest Interior, but most backyards in western Washington will be dry.

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine on Sunday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Morning clouds will be followed by afternoon sunshine on Sunday. The weather will hold up fabulously for the Seahawks game tomorrow afternoon!

Sunny weather and temperatures in the 60s are forecast in Seattle for the Seahawks game on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The evenings and mornings this week will be cool as lows plunge to the 40s. The afternoons during the workweek will be lovely with highs in the 60s. Even the low 70s are possible in some communities on Tuesday afternoon.

Mostly dry weather is forecast in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13 and Go Mariners!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

