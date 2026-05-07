Seattle weather: Morning clouds and marine stratus to start the day Thursday

The Brief Morning clouds and possible light drizzle Thursday will give way to afternoon sun across western Washington. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s, staying slightly above average for early May. Warmer, sunnier weather returns this weekend, with temperatures climbing into the 70s for Mother’s Day.



Another round of morning clouds and marine stratus to start the day Thursday. There may be more patchy drizzle to start the day, but no accumulation of moisture will be limited.

Another round of morning clouds and marine stratus to start the day.

What's next:

Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s as clouds will break up into the afternoon. Highs are still above average for this time of year, with highs usually in the mid 60s.

Thursday will be a little in the mid to upper 60s as clouds will break up into the afternoon.

This weekend is looking to warm back into the 70s with more sunshine, meaning great weather for Mother's Day!

This weekend is looking to warm back into the 70s with more sunshine, meaning great weather for Mother's Day.

After the clouds move through Friday, we will start to see more sunshine as high pressure builds back in. The extended forecast is still on track for above average temperautres and dry skies into the middle of next week.

After the clouds move through Friday, we will start to see more sunshine as high pressure builds back in.

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