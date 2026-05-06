Seattle weather stays mild with gradual warming

The Brief Mostly cloudy skies and mist persisted Wednesday due to onshore flow, though temperatures remained slightly above seasonal norms in the mid-to-upper 60s. A gradual warming trend begins Thursday, with morning clouds clearing for afternoon sun and temperatures eventually reaching the low 70s for Mother's Day weekend. The mild, dry weather will continue into early next week, with filtered sunshine and highs projected to reach the mid-70s by Tuesday.



Mostly cloudy skies lingered across the region on Wednesday, with only fleeting sun breaks at times. Highs reached the mid to upper 60s for many, right above seasonal norms.

As this pattern continues, Seattle weather holds onto clouds and occasional mist with limited sunshine. (FOX 13 Seattle)

That murky look was driven by onshore flow. As air moved inland from the Pacific Ocean and was forced up and over the Olympic Mountains and Cascades, it cooled and condensed, allowing low clouds and moisture to persist. At times, that even produced areas of mist, including earlier observations near Sea-Tac Airport.

By Saturday, Seattle weather turns partly sunny and warmer with highs reaching the low 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warm and sunny conditions returning

Looking ahead, a steady and subtle warming trend is expected.

Thursday and Friday will feature morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine, with highs holding in the mid to upper 60s.

This steady warm-up highlights a classic spring Seattle weather transition toward sunnier skies. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By Saturday, skies will turn partly sunny with highs climbing into the low 70s for Mother’s Day weekend, bringing dry and mild conditions.

The warming continues into early next week, with high-level clouds and filtered sunshine Monday alongside a high near 74 degrees. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s by Tuesday under similar partly sunny skies.

A gradual warming trend defines the Seattle weather pattern into early next week with dry conditions continuing. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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