Seattle weather: Another round of morning clouds to afternoon sunbreaks Wednesday

The Brief Morning clouds return Wednesday, with gradual clearing and afternoon sun expected across western Washington. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s, depending on how quickly clouds break up. Cooler, cloudier weather arrives Friday with a slight chance of sprinkles, before sunshine returns this weekend.



Onshore flow Wednesday will bring another round of morning clouds to western Washington. Clouds will start to break up by midday with more afternoon sunbreaks.

Onshore flow Wednesday will bring another round of morning clouds to Western Washington.

What's next:

Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, and will vary depending on how fast the clouds dissipate. Tuesday had a hard time warming up as clouds remained stubborn through the afternoon. Hopefully, we will see better clearing Wednesday for warmer conditions.

Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, and will vary depending on how fast the clouds dissipate. Expand

Looking Ahead:

High pressure remains the main influence, but with the more onshore flow, highs will stay in the mid to upper 60s through Thursday. A weak front is still tracking Friday, increasing cloud coverage, a slight chance of a sprinkle and cooler temperatures. Temperatures will rebound for the weekend with more sunshine.

High pressure remains the main influence, but with the more onshore flow, highs will stay in the mid to upper 60s through Thursday.

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