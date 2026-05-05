Seattle weather: Clouds give way to afternoon sunshine
SEATTLE - Another picture-perfect day for Mariners baseball at T-Mobile Park this evening. The morning low clouds that rolled in will clear out by lunchtime, leaving plenty of sunshine by game time. The roof will be open tonight with temperatures in the mid 70s for the first pitch.
Mostly sunny and mild for the first pitch of tonight's Mariners' game.
What's next:
Wednesday morning will start off with comfortable lows in the low 50s along I-5. Cloudier skies and slightly cooler weather is expected along the coast.
A pleasant night is forecast for the region with lows near 50 degrees.
Another round of low clouds will move inland late Tuesday night with the marine push. Much like Tuesday, skies will clear some by the afternoon with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon and highs in the lower 70s.
The marine push will increase clouds overnight again with some patchy drizzle possible.
Looking Ahead:
The stretch of nice weather continues. Friday will be the coolest day of the week with more clouds and a slight chance of a few sprinkles. Back to sunshine by the weekend!
High pressure remains the main influence this week through Thursday, keeping skies sunny and dry. (FOX 13 Seattle)
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The Source: Information in this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team and the National Weather Service.