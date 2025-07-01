Seattle weather: Morning clouds to sunshine, highs in the upper 70s

The Brief Western Washington experienced sunny weather with highs in the mid to upper 80s, over 10 degrees above average. Wednesday will bring morning clouds and afternoon sunshine, with cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A Red Flag Warning is issued for central Washington due to dry and gusty conditions; mild weather expected for July 4th.



It was a beautiful sunny and warm afternoon for western Washington's first day of July.

Highs today topped out in the mid to upper 80s, which was over 10 degrees above average. It wasn't quite as warm as Monday, but summer is in full effect!

Lows tonight will be mild as clouds start to increase by early Wednesday morning. Winds will also be breezy along the coast and through the passes as onshore flow increases.

Onshore flow will increase on Wednesday, making for morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Highs will be a few degrees cooler, peaking in the mid to upper 70s.

A Red Flag Warning goes into effect from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday for dry and gusty conditions in central Washington.

We will see a repeat of morning clouds to afternoon sunshine through the end of the week. It is looking like a great 4th of July with nice mild temperatures and afternoon sunshine. We will start to warm up again by early next week with highs back into the 80s!

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

