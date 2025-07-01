Seattle weather: Warm start to July

The Brief The Puget Sound area will experience sunny and warmer-than-average weather Tuesday, with highs in the mid 80s, while the coast remains cooler in the 60s. A Heat Advisory is in effect east of the Cascades, with temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees in many areas. Increasing onshore flow will bring more clouds and cooler temperatures in the mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, with the 4th of July forecast to be mostly sunny and near 75 degrees.



Sunny and warmer than average weather continues in the Puget Sound area Tuesday.

A ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will bring another hot day to the Seattle metro area. Highs will be back into the mid 80s. The cool spot will be the coast, which will see more onshore flow and temperatures in the 60s this afternoon.

It will be a warm and sunny Tuesday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Will there be a heatwave in WA?

Big picture view:

A Heat Advisory is in effect Tuesday east of the Cascades, with temperatures over 100 degrees expected in many locations.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Central and Eastern Washington Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Increasing onshore flow will bring more cloud cover to the area on Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will drop into the mid 70s, which is still very comfortable.

Onshore flow will bring more clouds into the Puget Sound area Wednesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Fourth of July holiday will be perfect, with highs near 75 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

Enjoy this beautiful weather!

It will be a warm and sunny first week of July in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

2 killed, 1 wounded in sniper ambush as ID firefighters come under siege from rifle fire

Travis Decker's neighbor recalls 'weird' encounter before WA murders

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

Here's where you can, can't light fireworks in WA

New WA gas tax hike takes effect July 1

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.