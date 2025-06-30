Seattle weather: Another warm day Tuesday, highs in the 80s

The Brief Western Washington experienced scorching temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s on Monday. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Central and Eastern Washington until Tuesday evening, with potential triple-digit heat. Temperatures will cool slightly midweek, but sunny and dry conditions are expected through the holiday weekend.



Temperatures on Monday were scorching as we reached the upper 80s to low 90s for western Washington.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Central and Eastern Washington through 9 p.m. Tuesday for up to triple-digit heat.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Central and Eastern Washington Monday and Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will remain mild overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with clear skies.

What's next:

Highs will be warm again on Tuesday, with temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 80s. A few degrees cooler along the coast and around western Washington.

A few more clouds will move in for Wednesday and Thursday morning, which will also cool afternoon highs back to more normal temperatures. We remain sunny and dry through the holiday weekend and early next week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

