Seattle weather: Morning clouds to sunshine Saturday, highs in the 60s

The Brief Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Warmer weather builds through early next week, with some areas potentially reaching the low 90s by Tuesday. Temperatures cool back to near average Wednesday as clouds increase and onshore flow returns.



Saturday morning will start with low clouds, but they will clear into the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Saturday morning will start with low clouds, but they will clear into the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s with afternoon sunshine. The coast will be on the cooler side, only reaching the upper 50s and central Washington will only reach the low 70s.

Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s with afternoon sunshine.

It will be cooler to start the weekend, but high pressure will build by the beginning of next week. Offshore flow will increase by Tuesday, leading to the warmest day of the week. We could even see highs reach the low 90s for our warmest spots in the south sound and foothills.

It will be cooler to start the weekend, but high pressure will build by the beginning of next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

The marine push Sunday morning won't be as strong, so expect plenty of sunshine. Highs will keep climbing due to the high pressure in the area through Tuesday. A switch back to onshore flow Wednesday brings temperatures back down to average with a few more clouds.

The marine push Sunday morning won't be as strong, so expect plenty of sunshine. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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