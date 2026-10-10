Seattle weather: Morning shower chance, afternoon sunbreaks Saturday

The Brief Scattered showers linger Saturday morning across western Washington before sunshine returns in the afternoon. Highs will stay in the upper 50s, with a few inches of snow possible at higher elevations in the Cascades. Sunday brings sunshine and highs in the 60s, but colder overnight temperatures could trigger frost advisories in the South Sound.



A few showers linger Saturday as an upper level moves through Washington. Shower chances will be highest for the morning hours, and taper into the afternoon. Winds will also be calmer Saturday compared to Friday, but it will get a little breezier into Sunday.

A few showers linger Saturday as an upper level moves through Washington.

What's next:

As cold air is ushered in behind the front, snow levels will drop between 4000-5000' Friday into Saturday. A few inches are possible at the higher mountain peaks, so keep that in mind if you are going into the mountains this weekend.

As cold air is ushered in behind the front, snow levels will drop between 4000-5000' Friday into Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Saturday will be a cooler day with highs only in the upper 50s, which is several degrees below seasonal average. Sunshine will return into the afternoon and the rest of the weekend.

Saturday will be a cooler day with highs only in the upper 50s.

Looking Ahead:

Skies will be sunny Sunday with winds breezy at times, along with temperatures in the 60s. Overnight lows will get cooler Saturday and Sunday, leading to some frost advisories in the south sound, and it will be the first of the season for some. Highs will slowly warm through the end of next week with shower chances returning into Wednesday.

Skies will be sunny Sunday with winds breezy at times, along with temperatures in the 60s.

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