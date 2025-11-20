Seattle weather: Mostly cloudy and dry Friday, showers north

The Brief Western Washington will see mostly cloudy skies Friday, with highs in the low to mid 50s and some showers in the north. Snow levels will remain high until early Sunday, then drop as cooler air arrives. Expect wet and breezy conditions Sunday, with rain tapering off into Monday.



We saw some nice sunshine Thursday afternoon in western Washington, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s, a few showers chances to our north and along the coast.

A stalled front will linger along the NW coast through the north interior, creating a few showers through the day Friday.

Snow levels will be relatively high through early Sunday, but then will drop as cooler air arrives for the end of the weekend.

Saturday will be similar to Friday as showers remain mainly north with mostly cloudy skies. We will see the front slide further south late Saturday into Sunday. Wet and breezy conditions can be expected Sunday with tapering rain into Monday.

Saturday will be similar to Friday as showers remain mainly north with mostly cloudy skies.

