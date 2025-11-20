Seattle weather: Drier for most spots through Saturday

The Brief Dry, partly to mostly sunny weather returns to the Seattle area Thursday afternoon through Saturday, with highs in the mid-50s. A weak system may bring light rain to the north Puget Sound on Friday while central and southern areas stay mostly dry; steadier rain arrives late Saturday night into Sunday. Snow levels stay above 5,000 feet until dropping next week ahead of Thanksgiving travel, though no major lowland storms are expected in the next seven days.



The greater Seattle area will see drier weather Thursday afternoon through Saturday as high pressure takes over.

Light rain showers are ending around the Puget Sound area on Thursday morning. Afternoon high temperatures will warm into the mid 50s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

A weak system will bring some rain to areas of the north Puget Sound and northern Washington Coast on Friday. The central and south Puget Sound area will remain mainly dry and mostly cloudy.

The next round of rain arrives late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Snow levels will still be high at this time, above 5,000 feet.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels will drop next week, in time for Thanksgiving travel. It will be worth watching the forecast as we get closer and as weather models come to better agreement.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

There are no major storms ahead for the Puget Sound lowlands for at least the next seven days.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

