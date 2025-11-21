Seattle weather: Who will see rain this weekend

Mostly dry weather will linger in Seattle through Saturday afternoon, but scattered rain will fire up into early Sunday morning. We're here to break down the timing in the Emerald City — and which other communities in Western Washington have the best chance for rain this weekend.

For today, you can plan on isolated showers for the North Coast, the San Juans and the Northwest Interior. It'll be a cloudy, overcast day. After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will recover in the low 50s.

Saturday will be gray as well around western Washington. Rain will continue along the coast in the morning. By the evening, rain could develop farther south into Snohomish County, along with spreading into the Central Cascades. Damp weather could bubble up in the South Sound, too.

Weekend weather outlook for Puget Sound region

Rain will be most widespread this weekend during the overnight hours from Saturday night to early Sunday (roughly from 9 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday). Showers will gradually fall apart after sunrise on Sunday. There could still be some sprinkles or a light passing shower during the daytime on Sunday, but quieter and more stable weather will take hold.

Only an isolated shower is a possibility on Monday. The workweek will begin with frigid lows in the 30s and increasing sunbreaks.



Tuesday morning will be quite cold as well. Lows will plunge into the 30s once again. Any showers will feel chilly with highs only in the mid 40s for Seattle.

Cooling temperatures in western Washington

As temperatures cool around the region next week, there could be some opportunities for snow at some or all of the mountain passes: amounts truly depend on the timing and temperatures of the incoming weather systems.



Scattered rain could continue on Wednesday into Thanksgiving. There's still plenty of time for the forecast to change, so stick with us!

Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

