Seattle weather: Rivers slowly recede after atmospheric river

After an atmospheric river brought several days of soaking rain to western Washington during the work week, conditions are finally beginning to improve across the region.

Saturday river levels to gradually recede

By Saturday, the atmospheric river had moved south of the area, leaving behind lingering impacts rather than widespread rain. One of the biggest concerns Saturday morning involved river flooding, particularly along the Snohomish River.

Major flooding was occurring Saturday morning near Monroe and in Snohomish, where water levels were high enough to trigger flood warnings along the river and monitoring for possible road closures.

Dig deeper:

A rescue was reported before 10 a.m. along Northeast Tolt Hill Road after a man climbed onto the top of a car while surrounded by rising water. Emergency responders assisted him, and the person was uninjured and was given a ride home.

The bridge is located over the Snoqualmie River just south of Tolt-MacDonald Park and Campground outside of Carnation, Washington.

According to the National Weather Service, the flood warnings for the Snohomish River also included concern that levees could be damaged or overtopped. Earlier this morning, we reached out to Snohomish County to learn if any damage was sustained. While flooding there remained significant Saturday morning, it was the exception rather than the rule.

Elsewhere, several western Washington rivers were also under flood warnings earlier in the day as well, including the Nooksack River, Snoqualmie River, Skagit River, and Cedar River. In most cases, the flooding was expected to remain in the minor to moderate range.

Another concern this weekend has been elevated landslide risk due to saturated and waterlogged soil after days of heavy rain. As conditions dry out in the coming days, slope stability should gradually improve.

This is a look at various flood alerts in effect earlier today: keep in mind - these are subject to change throughout the day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier rest of the weekend (with a few exceptions)

With drier weather settling in this weekend, river levels are expected to gradually recede through the day and into the weekend. The worst of this week’s flooding is now behind us, though some rivers may take time to fully drop back below flood stage.

After a cloudy start Saturday morning, skies were expected to gradually brighten with increasing sunbreaks throughout the afternoon. Temperatures were a bit cooler compared to Friday, topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Late tonight into early Sunday morning, a weak disturbance could produce a brief light shower in parts of western Washington. Otherwise, the forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight followed by sunshine returning Sunday.

Overall Seattle weather stays quiet with only a slight chance of an early shower in parts of Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Workweek forecast

Looking ahead, the start of the week trends mainly dry. Monday is expected to remain cloudy but dry. Tuesday turns breezy with more clouds and a few isolated showers possible. Wednesday brings a mix of sun and clouds with a chance for a passing shower.

Seattle weather then turns mostly cloudy but dry Monday before breezy conditions and scattered showers arrive Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By Thursday, only a stray shower is expected as the Seattle Mariners begin their home opener at T-Mobile Park. Sunshine should return by Friday with highs climbing into the mid-50s.

Temperatures in Seattle weather stay seasonable with highs mainly in the upper 40s to mid-50s. (FOX 13 Seatte)

Thanks so much,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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