Seattle Weather: Smoky Sunday with clearing into Monday

The seasonal high temperature is 77 and that is exactly where we went Saturday under hazy skies.

Overnight we're hazy with temperatures in the mid 40s to upper 50s. These temperatures will feel very nice compared to the 60s and low 70s we experienced just a few nights ago.

Unfortunately, air quality diminishes Sunday across the state as winds push out of the north and northeast. We expect levels to sit between "moderate" to "unhealthy for sensitive groups" west of the Cascades with poor values to the east.

As we move into the evening hours air quality decreases even more to "unhealthy" conditions for many areas.

With haze and smoke in the atmosphere, high temperatures may not climb as high as forecast as widespread smoke could suppress daytime heating.

This could be problematic for the Sounders hosting Atlanta United at Lumen Field Sunday night at 7:30pm.

There is good news moving forward as winds will shift yet again by Monday out of the west pushing smoke east and with clearer conditions following.

We expect less haze Monday with mostly sunny skies. Highs warm to near normal in the upper 70s to near 80.

We'll cool slightly Tuesday as the day starts with clouds, but by the afternoon skies are partly to mostly sunny. High 75.

The rest of the week we're forecasting plenty of summer sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Have a great rest of the weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

