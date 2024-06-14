Seattle weather: A stormy Saturday ahead

Evening showers around western Washington as a weak cold front moves through. Overnight lows in the 40s.

A stormy Saturday around Puget Sound. A disturbance will swing through during the day, along with a few sunbreaks will help destabilize the atmosphere. Everyone has a chance of seeing storms, but the best chances will be along the convergence zone, mountains and along the coast.

Some of the storms may produce some locally heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds, thunder and lightning. If you are planning any outdoor activities, be sure you are able to take shelter in case any storms move overhead.

Afternoon temperatures will be much cooler than normal, in many spots a good 10 degrees below our normal 70 degrees.

Father's Day Sunday will start out a little soggy, but skies will eventually dry, and some sun will peak out by the afternoon. Sunny and drier conditions will return in time for the first day of summer.